2,979 Shares in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,979 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Amundi increased its position in United States Cellular by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United States Cellular by 1,917.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in United States Cellular by 6.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United States Cellular from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

United States Cellular Price Performance

Shares of USM opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $69.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.54.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.70 million. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

