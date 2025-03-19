36,301 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Purchased by Kazazian Asset Management LLC

Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,000. Brinker International accounts for about 3.7% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kazazian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Brinker International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $108.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $1,089,963.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,561.02. The trade was a 34.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $1,253,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,470,259.20. This trade represents a 21.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE:EAT opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $192.22. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.56.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.