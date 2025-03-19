40,948 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,886,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 355,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 49,856 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 389,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 74,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HALO stock opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.61.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $281,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,799.30. This represents a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $98,901.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,126,499.68. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,754,451. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

