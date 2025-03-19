47,839,997 Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Purchased by Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,839,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,718,000. Grab makes up 100.0% of Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 1.19% of Grab at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Grab by 7.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Grab by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Grab by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Grab by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Grab by 10.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 53,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRAB. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.62.

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

