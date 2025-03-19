54,268 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Bought by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 137,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,172,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $19,005,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 314,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE HIG opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.96. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $94.47 and a one year high of $124.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,661.60. This trade represents a 29.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HIG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.