64,148 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Acquired by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

