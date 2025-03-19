717 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $323.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.01 and a 200-day moving average of $336.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $480.94.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

