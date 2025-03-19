9,712 Shares in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZ. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 141,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.30 million, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.15. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $91.64.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

