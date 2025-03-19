Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.37), Zacks reports. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 246.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million.
Aadi Bioscience Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AADI opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. Aadi Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.
About Aadi Bioscience
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aadi Bioscience
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Delta’s Stock Takes a Hit—Can Lower Oil Prices Fuel a Comeback?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades as Analysts Look Ahead to Q2 Earnings
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.