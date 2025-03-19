Adalan Ventures (LON:ZAIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Adalan Ventures (LON:ZAIM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.95) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Adalan Ventures has a one year low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of £2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Adalan Ventures Plc provides microloans to individuals. The company was formerly known as Zaim Credit Systems Plc and changed its name to Adalan Ventures Plc in May 2023. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

