Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,459 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Antero Midstream worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

