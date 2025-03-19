Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,204 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on STRL. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of STRL stock opened at $118.04 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $206.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.42 and its 200 day moving average is $155.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

