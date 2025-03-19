AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stake Reduced by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP cut its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,184 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.53. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. AerCap’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AER. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

