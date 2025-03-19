Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 137.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,500 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up 5.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned 0.13% of Airbnb worth $111,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.15.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $124.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $91,126.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 172,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,406,451.42. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $5,137,620.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,537,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,741,751.02. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,055,209 shares of company stock valued at $289,943,548. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

