Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,800 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 926,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,000.7 days.

Aixtron Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIXXF opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

