Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Up 11.2% – Here’s What Happened

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.84. 1,677,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,995,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKBA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $620.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. Analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 50,506 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $106,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 816,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,091.40. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 30,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $63,424.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 280,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,520.80. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,579 shares of company stock valued at $589,216 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 126,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

