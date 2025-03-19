Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,111,500 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the February 13th total of 6,126,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.4 days.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Up 2.6 %
AKCCF stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aker Carbon Capture ASA
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.