Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,111,500 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the February 13th total of 6,126,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.4 days.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Up 2.6 %

AKCCF stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company’s carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

