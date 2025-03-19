Algebris UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYLFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,953,000 after buying an additional 554,609 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Xylem by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xylem

Xylem Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of XYL opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.26 and a 12-month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

