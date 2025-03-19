Algebris UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,953,000 after buying an additional 554,609 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Xylem by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Xylem Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of XYL opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.26 and a 12-month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

