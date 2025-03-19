Algebris UK Ltd Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,000. Voya Financial makes up 1.7% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Algebris UK Ltd owned 0.11% of Voya Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOYA stock opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $84.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

