Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from C$89.00 to C$86.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard traded as low as C$67.50 and last traded at C$68.62, with a volume of 90645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.77.

ATD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.23.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$73.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$75.73.

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.