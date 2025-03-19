Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

Shares of ALGT opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $961.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

