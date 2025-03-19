Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Update

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Allegiant Travel Stock Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $961.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.64.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $54.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
