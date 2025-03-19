Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Update

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $961.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 803.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $54.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

