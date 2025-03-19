Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) VP Ryan A. Milburn Sells 4,546 Shares

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN opened at $97.67 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.49 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

