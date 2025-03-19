Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) VP Ryan A. Milburn Sells 4,546 Shares

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Allison Transmission Stock Performance
ALSN opened at $97.67 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.49 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.86.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allison Transmission Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
