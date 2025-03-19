Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.10. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.04.

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Almaden Minerals Ltd is an exploration stage company and is engaged in the exploration and development of properties in Canada and Mexico. The company owns an interest in the Tuligtic project in Puebla State, Mexico. Tuligtic covers the Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.