Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Down 18.4% – What’s Next?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) traded down 18.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47. 3,372,228 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 1,171,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Alphamin Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The firm has a market cap of C$484.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.05.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

