Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading Down 18.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) traded down 18.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47. 3,372,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 1,171,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
Alphamin Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$484.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Alphamin Resources Company Profile
Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.
