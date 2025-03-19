Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 222,700 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 969,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alset

In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,938,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,672.30. This trade represents a 0.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,611,304 shares of company stock worth $881,810. Insiders own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alset alerts:

Alset Price Performance

AEI opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. Alset has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Alset Company Profile

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Featured Stories

