Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALVOF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. 35,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $123.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. Alvopetro Energy has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $4.08.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

