Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 94.95 ($1.23). 130,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 295,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.25).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Amaroq Minerals in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Amaroq Minerals in a report on Monday, December 16th.
View Our Latest Report on AMRQ
Amaroq Minerals Stock Performance
About Amaroq Minerals
Amaroq Minerals Ltd is focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland.
The company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,615.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region.
Amaroq’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amaroq Minerals
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Amaroq Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaroq Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.