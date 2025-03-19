Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 94.95 ($1.23). 130,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 295,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.25).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "speculative buy" rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Amaroq Minerals in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.59. The company has a market capitalization of £697.88 million, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.20.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd is focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland.

The company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,615.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region.

Amaroq’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine.

