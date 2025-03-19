Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Update

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,510,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 103,550,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, Director Achal Agarwal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,566.70. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,986,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,052,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,856,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,952,000 after purchasing an additional 539,756 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amcor by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,425,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Amcor by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,971,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Amcor has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 92.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

