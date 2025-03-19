Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Up 5.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.15. 29,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 458,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $632.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,000,234.48. This trade represents a 5.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,758.50. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274 over the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 1,294.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 257.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

