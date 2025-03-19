American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 334.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%.
American Strategic Investment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NYC opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. American Strategic Investment has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.13.
