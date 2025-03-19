Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Raised by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.3% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $59,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 35,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Amgen by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 31,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Amgen by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $2,585,603.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,186 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,590.94. The trade was a 16.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $7,679,499.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,240,533.68. This represents a 40.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $318.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.91. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $171.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.04.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

