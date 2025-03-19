Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Amprius Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Kang Sun sold 34,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $107,524.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,282,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,603.73. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 13,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $42,339.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,086.61. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,088 shares of company stock worth $235,025 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPX shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.
Amprius Technologies Company Profile
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
