Analysts Offer Predictions for BRLT Q1 Earnings

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Brilliant Earth Group in a report released on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brilliant Earth Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRLT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.96 million, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.62. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Impact Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 20,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,993.50. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 84.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

