Analysts Offer Predictions for Turtle Beach FY2025 Earnings

Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ:TBCH – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Turtle Beach in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Turtle Beach’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Turtle Beach’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Turtle Beach Trading Down 0.6 %

Turtle Beach stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $272.67 million, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.05. Turtle Beach has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

About Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach ( NASDAQ:TBCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Turtle Beach had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million.

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

