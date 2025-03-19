Analysts Set Expectations for Dover’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dover in a report issued on Thursday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $180.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Dover has a 1 year low of $168.20 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.62.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Dover by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after buying an additional 60,235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dover by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 54.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 10.59%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

