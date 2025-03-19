Analysts Set Expectations for K92 Mining FY2025 Earnings

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report released on Monday, March 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

KNT stock opened at C$11.58 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.96 and a 12-month high of C$11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.14.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

