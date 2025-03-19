Analysts Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Price Target at $62.04

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,436,622,000 after acquiring an additional 555,908 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after acquiring an additional 658,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,666,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

