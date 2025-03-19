Analysts Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Price Target at $62.04

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.04.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Realty Income Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88.
Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Realty Income Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 328.57%.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
