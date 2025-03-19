Analysts Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) PT at $16.20

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 802.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

