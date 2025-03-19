Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Anghami Price Performance

NASDAQ ANGH opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Anghami has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

Institutional Trading of Anghami

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anghami stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Anghami worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

