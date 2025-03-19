AO World (LON:AO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 104.41 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.24). AO World shares last traded at GBX 98.80 ($1.29), with a volume of 162,778 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The firm has a market cap of £568.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.30.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

