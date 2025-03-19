Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Shares Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 10,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 18,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 149,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.
