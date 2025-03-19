Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 860,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.93. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.73.
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
