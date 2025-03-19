Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 860,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arbutus Biopharma

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 13,241,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,301,000 after purchasing an additional 373,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,980,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,367,000 after acquiring an additional 62,282 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 8,740,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 353,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,407,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.93. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.73.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.