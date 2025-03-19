ArcelorMittal S.A. Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th.

ArcelorMittal has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years. ArcelorMittal has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ArcelorMittal to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

MT opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

