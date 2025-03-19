Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.44 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,650 shares changing hands.

Ascent Resources Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Get Ascent Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Ascent Resources

In related news, insider Andrew Dennan sold 2,173,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £43,478.26 ($56,524.00). 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.