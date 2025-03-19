Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,849 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Atour Lifestyle worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,433,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 334,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $37.30 price target on Atour Lifestyle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

