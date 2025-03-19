AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.59. Approximately 3,847,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 33,955,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

The company has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

