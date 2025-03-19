AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.970-2.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.74.

Get AT&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AT&T stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.