Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $510,189,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,408,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 394.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 567,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,296,000 after purchasing an additional 452,728 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $116,828,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 36.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,448,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $413,405,000 after acquiring an additional 387,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $259.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.83. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.29.

View Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.